Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 587.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

NYSE BC opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $66.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

