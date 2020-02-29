Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Savara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Savara by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Savara by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA opened at $2.29 on Friday. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.98.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

