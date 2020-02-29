Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Feb 29th, 2020

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Colfax in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax Corp has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

