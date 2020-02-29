Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,706,000 after purchasing an additional 988,993 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,895,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,476,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after buying an additional 391,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after buying an additional 195,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

NYSE THC opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.