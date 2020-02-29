Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 529,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBII. State Street Corp increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBII opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

