22,653 Shares in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Amalgamated Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 310,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $512.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.47. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

