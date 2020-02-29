LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 560,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

APOG stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

