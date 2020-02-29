Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.25% of Itamar Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITMR. ValuEngine raised Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itamar Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

ITMR stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

