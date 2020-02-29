Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lindsay by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lindsay by 283.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNN. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Shares of LNN opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

In other Lindsay news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

