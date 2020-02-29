Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

