Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $14.88 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 million, a PE ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IIN shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on IntriCon from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

