Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 72,523 Shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,523 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of iCAD worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 30.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICAD. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. iCAD Inc has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $13.32.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. Equities research analysts expect that iCAD Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

