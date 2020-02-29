Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $399,000 Position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in SINA by 374.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 13.1% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the third quarter worth about $363,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SINA shares. BOCOM International downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SINA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

SINA stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. SINA Corp has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $69.49.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.43. SINA had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. SINA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SINA Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

SINA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

