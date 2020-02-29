Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 6,828 Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,075 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares during the period. 41.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEMI opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $69.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.60. Chembio Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

