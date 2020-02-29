Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,905 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.21% of Qumu worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at $1,694,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 144,375 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUMU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

QUMU stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Qumu Corp has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $22.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

