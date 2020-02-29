Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

