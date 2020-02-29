78,000 Shares in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Diamond Offshore Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,147 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 602,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,835 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 191,821 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter valued at about $929,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the third quarter worth about $411,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of DO opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

