Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 2,689 Shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Friedman Industries were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,250.

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $5.53 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

