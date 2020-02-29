Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 26,711 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,711 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GENC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 965,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,335 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.85. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter.

In related news, President Marc G. Elliott sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $70,055.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 450,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,052.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Marc G. Elliott sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $232,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 450,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

