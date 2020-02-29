LSV Asset Management Has $18.86 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.15% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $18,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 66,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51,449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $719,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,041 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,615.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sandler O’Neill raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

