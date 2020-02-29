Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,084 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.06% of Global Net Lease worth $19,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 204,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNL. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

