LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 293.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,209 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 225,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 391,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,979.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 35,887 shares of company stock worth $568,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.88. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

