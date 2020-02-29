Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.96% of Ennis worth $22,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ennis by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 8,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 160,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:EBF opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $541.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ennis, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.