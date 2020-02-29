LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $23,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 286.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $54.41 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.