LSV Asset Management Has $23.75 Million Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.79% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $23,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RLJ opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.27. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

