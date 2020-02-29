Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Stake Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.03% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $24,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,295,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,632,000 after buying an additional 301,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,439,000 after buying an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,069,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 251,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David B. Lyle purchased 5,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,190. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Norris purchased 4,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of IVR opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

