LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,266,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,354 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $25,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Patterson Companies by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 253,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 107,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

