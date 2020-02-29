LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.29% of Davita worth $27,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Davita by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Davita by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

