Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) Stake Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $27,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $491.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.37. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 78.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring acquired 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,947.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

