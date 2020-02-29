MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141,196 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $3,785,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 78.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 120,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,192 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 264.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

