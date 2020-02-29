Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $29,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,900 shares of company stock worth $158,222. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

