LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,086 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.69% of IBERIABANK worth $26,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth about $4,783,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 132,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKC stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. IBERIABANK Corp has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

