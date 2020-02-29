LSV Asset Management Has $30.01 Million Stake in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,712 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 5.09% of Vectrus worth $30,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. Vectrus Inc has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

