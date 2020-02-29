LSV Asset Management Sells 1,800 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $26,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,232.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,570 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,925.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

