Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.45% of Mesa Laboratories worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,255,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

MLAB stock opened at $239.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.21 and a 1-year high of $271.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.19.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $32,987.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,220.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $353,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,998.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,698 shares of company stock worth $5,378,597. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

