Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Southwest Gas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Southwest Gas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE SWX opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.