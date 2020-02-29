Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.15 Million Position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. Orthofix Medical Inc has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $684.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their target price on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

