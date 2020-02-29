Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 1,100 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.37% of Addus Homecare worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Addus Homecare by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,082,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan T. Weaver sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $46,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,276.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $97,208.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,815 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $76.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76. Addus Homecare Co. has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

