Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTTR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 54.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 15.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 71.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Otter Tail stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

