Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,542 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday. Cfra dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

