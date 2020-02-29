GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 802 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

