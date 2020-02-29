TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Position Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $39,791,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 130,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,953,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRTX stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 343.93, a current ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

