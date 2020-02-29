Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 280.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 190.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 818,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 103,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

LXP opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

