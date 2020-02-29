GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

SMMD opened at $42.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37.

