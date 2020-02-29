Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.15% of Exponent worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Exponent by 889.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $508,107.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,468 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

EXPO opened at $73.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

