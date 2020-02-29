GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475,276 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $53.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

