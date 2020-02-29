Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 22,727 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,727 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.58% of Kelly Services worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KELYA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kelly Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kelly Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kelly Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $443,523.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,779 shares of company stock worth $658,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

KELYA stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

