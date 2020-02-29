GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of IAA by 810.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $42.72 on Friday. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

