Martingale Asset Management L P Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INOV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth $2,348,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Inovalon by 437.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inovalon by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Inovalon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,230.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INOV. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

