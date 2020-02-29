Martingale Asset Management L P Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.46% of United Fire Group worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $381,969.94. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.73 million, a PE ratio of 69.71 and a beta of -0.14. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $289.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -122.22%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

